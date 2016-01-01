Track your tasks and time them
Jump in and start creating tasks without even creating an account.Create your first task now
No sign up required! Simply bookmark your list URLs and they're yours forever.Next
Features
Super-fast task creation
Create your task lists in seconds, without ever having to signup or login. Click here to give it a try!
Track time spent on your tasks
With our built-in time tracking, you can measure how long each task takes without leaving zask.
Save & Share your tasks
You can claim your task lists at any time by signing up for a free account and share them with others instantly.
Don't just track your tasks but also time them, all in the same place!
Create your first task now